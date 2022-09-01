US Bancorp DE Has $3.29 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 23.38%.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

