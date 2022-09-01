US Bancorp DE Has $3.33 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.