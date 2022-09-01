US Bancorp DE Has $3.35 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after buying an additional 201,342 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $16,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Repligen Price Performance

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $219.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.82.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.