US Bancorp DE Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMO stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.