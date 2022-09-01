US Bancorp DE Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its stake in ABB by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
ABB Stock Down 1.4 %
ABB stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.
ABB Profile
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
