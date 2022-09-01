US Bancorp DE Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $210.77 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $217.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.