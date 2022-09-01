US Bancorp DE Purchases 438 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schneider National by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schneider National by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDR stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

