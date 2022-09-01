US Bancorp DE Purchases 849 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

