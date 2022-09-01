US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,685,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

