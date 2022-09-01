US Bancorp DE Sells 10,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

