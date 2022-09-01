US Bancorp DE Sells 10,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Prospect Capital Stock Performance
Shares of PSEC opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Prospect Capital Profile
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.