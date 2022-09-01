US Bancorp DE Sells 10,390 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 83,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NEOG opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

