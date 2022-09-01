US Bancorp DE Sells 231 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

IYW stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

