US Bancorp DE Sells 645 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 over the last ninety days. 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

