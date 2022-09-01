US Bancorp DE Sells 7,031 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 135,903 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $21,475,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $15,346,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 24.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 383,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $177.89.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

