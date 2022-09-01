US Bancorp DE Sells 886 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $419.87 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.75 and its 200-day moving average is $392.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

