US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 204,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.