US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

US Ecology Stock Performance

ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 68.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after buying an additional 426,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,898,000.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.