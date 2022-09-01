USD Coin Hits Market Cap of $52.03 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $52.03 billion and $5.19 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001275 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 52,027,528,034 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
