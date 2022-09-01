USDEX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $405,954.20 (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One USDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005336 BTC on major exchanges. USDEX has a total market cap of $405,954.20 and $54,690.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDEX has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,020.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086127 BTC.

USDEX Profile

USDEX is a coin.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.