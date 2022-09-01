USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004740 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $106.41 million and approximately $229,389.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,120.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.96 or 0.00581299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00261439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002153 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.