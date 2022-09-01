USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $74,131.09 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00579147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00258037 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00058989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013662 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

