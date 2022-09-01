USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $74,131.09 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00579147 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00258037 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00058989 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013662 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
