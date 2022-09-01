Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.38

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.38 and traded as high as $92.72. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $91.90, with a volume of 7,494 shares traded.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a market cap of $333.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

