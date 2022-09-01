Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Vai has a total market cap of $54.20 million and $9,931.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

