Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Validity coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00008736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $590,809.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,656,107 coins and its circulating supply is 4,652,302 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.