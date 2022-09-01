Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Validity coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00008736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $590,809.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002765 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
Validity Coin Profile
VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,656,107 coins and its circulating supply is 4,652,302 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Validity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
