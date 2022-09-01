Value Liquidity Trading Down 22.8% This Week (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $612,734.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Value Liquidity has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085226 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity (CRYPTO:VALUE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

