Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,544 shares of company stock valued at $87,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

