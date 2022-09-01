VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98. 39,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.