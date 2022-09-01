Vanilla (VNL) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Vanilla has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00095286 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031289 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021371 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00261710 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024205 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
