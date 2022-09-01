VeChain (VET) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. VeChain has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $65.39 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030298 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.