Vectorspace AI (VXV) Achieves Market Cap of $16.57 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $54,806.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,666,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

