Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at JMP Securities

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $199.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

