Veil (VEIL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $631.00

Veil (VEIL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $309,750.12 and approximately $631.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,997.77 or 0.99872291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00222272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00148816 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00234291 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00059456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

