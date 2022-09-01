Velas Market Cap Reaches $94.51 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $94.51 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000316 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 246.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00077084 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,345,724,370 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.