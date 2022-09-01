Venus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.53 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Venus has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $59.68 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00024431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,053.30 or 0.99901989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00062828 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001696 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

