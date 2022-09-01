Venus Reward Token Achieves Market Cap of $7.35 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $7.35 million and $77,175.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.67 or 1.00099647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087027 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

