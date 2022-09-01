Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte Stock Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 712.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.