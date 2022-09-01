Verasity Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Verasity has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $47.83 million and $6.00 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000306 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00107340 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

