Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.98 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.18 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00027184 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00284684 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000374 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,913,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.