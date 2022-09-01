Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.98 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.18 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00027184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00284684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,913,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

