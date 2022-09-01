VeriDocGlobal Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $53.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00480670 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.46 or 0.01859144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VDG is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

