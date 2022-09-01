Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.16 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

