Veritable L.P. Acquires 560 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.5 %

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

