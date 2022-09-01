Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 24,836 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.07% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,813,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.59. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125. Corporate insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

