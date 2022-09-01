Veritable L.P. Buys 560 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after acquiring an additional 193,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,132,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,358,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,865,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Shares of VVV opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

