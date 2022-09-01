Veritable L.P. Buys Shares of 11,585 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,207,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.