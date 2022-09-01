Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,296,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,410,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,280,000 after buying an additional 126,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 638,057 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.8 %

SON opened at $63.02 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

