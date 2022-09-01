Veritable L.P. Increases Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) by 254.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

