Veritable L.P. Reduces Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $1,165,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting Price Performance

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $160.60 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.56.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

