Veritable L.P. Sells 1,580 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,599,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 327,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,329,000 after acquiring an additional 148,482 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

