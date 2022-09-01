Veritable L.P. Sells 271 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 74.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

WSO stock opened at $272.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

