Veritable L.P. Sells 519 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

